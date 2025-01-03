Re-Emergence Gallery Opening

× Expand ClearStory Arts Wix Event Banner - 1 Re-Emergence - A Gallery Show Opening by ClearStory Arts

ClearStory Arts is excited to announce the beginning of a new chapter in 2025 as we embrace our journey as a nonprofit organization. We invite you to be part of this transformative moment by attending our upcoming gallery show, Re-Emergence.

Curated by Rik Hermann, this show celebrates the process of change and renewal, where we’ll follow the transformation of ClearStory Arts from a yarn dyeing factory in the1920s to a studio and gallery space in 2020, to a nonprofit in 2025. Our resident artists will showcase works that explore the themes of transformation, growth, and re-emergence. Each piece tells a unique story of evolution, reflecting the way art and buildings—and life—move through periods of challenge to emerge anew.

We hope you will join us in this exciting exploration of the creative process, where art becomes a dialogue of reflection and reinvention. Together, we will celebrate the power of change, exchange ideas, and be inspired to re-emerge into a new space of possibilities.

Explore. Exchange. Re-emerge.

We look forward to welcoming you to this special event!

Wine & light snacks served.

*** FREE PARKING ***