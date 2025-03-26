Reactive Dog Rehab: Supporting Your Canine Companion

× Expand Photo by Bruce Warrington on Unsplash via The Chattery

Does your dog struggle with reactivity? Leash reactivity, barrier frustration, or hyperactivity in the house? Is your dog anxious or aggressive around other dogs or even people? This talk is all about how to transform your reactive dog into a rational dog. It can be a long process and there is no quick fix, of course, but we will discuss some fundamental practices to start balancing your dog's nervous system.

This is a lecture for people, no dogs please!

About the instructor:

Leah Lykos studied Natural Dog Training with founder Kevin Behan in Newfane, Vermont. Now she's on a mission to help people discover the truly enriching connection they can have with their dogs. Leah's methods include positive, motivational, and somatic-based exercises that create trust, safety, and a lasting bond between dog and owner.