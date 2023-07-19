ReadersMagnet Welcomes New and Diverse Stories at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair

× Expand HK event 2023 - 1 HK event

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet takes a leap of faith and embraces a new feat of a global milestone as it joins the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair (HKBF). The book event will run from July 19-25, 2023, at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibit Center 1 Expo Dr, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Book Fair is organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and has been held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center every July since 1990. It is one of the largest book fairs in Asia and a grand event in Hong Kong in summer. HKBF showcases a variety of high-quality books and brings together storytellers from around the world. It includes cultural events, creating a diverse and fascinating literary experience. The fair partners with multiple publishers and institutions each year to develop a theme and plan various related events.

Hong Kong Book Fair is a popular event that draws in many readers due to the many new book releases and author signings. The upcoming book fair will feature numerous book releases and autograph sessions to boost sales for new titles. The event will also showcase book launches from various celebrities. One unique aspect of the fair is its inclusion of publishers from both sides of the Taiwan Strait and three different regions of Hong Kong. Publishers from Southeast Asia and other countries will also participate in the exhibition.

Since the year's onset, ReadersMagnet has taken new heights in sharing stories with the book-loving community. Take advantage of its exhibit booth numbers 1C-B23 & 1C-B25 to check out hundreds of new and exciting titles by new and established authors that you may have never heard from the heart of Hong Kong and the rest of the world.

