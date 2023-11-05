Rebecca Fischer to Perform with Symphony Orchestra at Southern Adventist University

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a free concert performed by the Symphony Orchestra, directed by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, with renowned guest violinist Rebecca Fischer on Sunday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Fischer will play Florence B. Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2. The concert will also include Atlantic Overture, written by Matthew Kimbley, junior music theory and literature major. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Concerts & Live Music
4232362880
