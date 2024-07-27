Recess: Summer School Party

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Come celebrate Summer with Recess, a day party designed to help you meet new people, learn new things and have fun!

Join us at the Choo Choo Gardens for games, crafts and more.

At this event, you can:

Create a friendship bracelet

Make a macrame key chain

Build a mid-year vision board

Play games: hula hoops, yo-yos & board games

Doodle and draw together

Predict your future by creating a paper fortunue teller

This event is FREE. Drinks for purchase via Lost in Transit, Nic & Norman's, Gate 11 and other Choo Choo bars and restaurants

Kids & Family
04235212643
please enable javascript to view
