Recess: Summer School Party
to
The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Photo by Lidya Nada on Unsplash
recess
Come celebrate Summer with Recess, a day party designed to help you meet new people, learn new things and have fun!
Join us at the Choo Choo Gardens for games, crafts and more.
At this event, you can:
Create a friendship bracelet
Make a macrame key chain
Build a mid-year vision board
Play games: hula hoops, yo-yos & board games
Doodle and draw together
Predict your future by creating a paper fortunue teller
This event is FREE. Drinks for purchase via Lost in Transit, Nic & Norman's, Gate 11 and other Choo Choo bars and restaurants