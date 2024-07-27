Recess: Summer School Party

× Expand Photo by Lidya Nada on Unsplash recess

Come celebrate Summer with Recess, a day party designed to help you meet new people, learn new things and have fun!

Join us at the Choo Choo Gardens for games, crafts and more.

At this event, you can:

Create a friendship bracelet

Make a macrame key chain

Build a mid-year vision board

Play games: hula hoops, yo-yos & board games

Doodle and draw together

Predict your future by creating a paper fortunue teller

This event is FREE. Drinks for purchase via Lost in Transit, Nic & Norman's, Gate 11 and other Choo Choo bars and restaurants