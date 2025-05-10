× Expand Tegan Barber fresh produce, food, Flowers, plants, local artists, Coffee, & More - 1 2nd Saturday Market

Beginning Saturday, May 10th, the City of Red Bank will be kicking off their monthly 2nd Saturday Morning Market.

The Red Bank 2nd Saturday Market is a local event held every second Saturday from May 10th through November 8th. The event takes place from 10 AM to 1 PM on Unaka Street, right next to Kids Corner in Red Bank.

This market will feature a variety of vendors offering fresh meat, produce, flowers, and crafts. Attendees will also find local artists, and local guests like the Red Bank Fire Department to keep you informed about the community.

Dates for the Red Bank 2nd Saturday Market are:

• May 10, 2025

• June 14, 2025

• July 12, 2025

• August 9, 2025

• September 13, 2025

• October 11, 2025

• November 8, 2025

If you are a vendor and would like to apply, the fee is $25 for all seven Saturdays. We will not be accepting "information" vendors or vendors selling store bought products/items.

To apply, go to: https://redbanktn.portal.iworq.net/REDBANK/new-permit/600/4743. If you are unsure if your goods are a fit for this event, please reach out to Tegan Barber @ TBarber@RedBankTN.gov or 423-827-9849 or visit our website at www.RedBankTN.gov.