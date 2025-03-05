Red Bank Active Older Adult Programs

× Expand Tegan Barber AOA Calendar - 3 AOA March 2025 Calendar

🌟 Join Us for an Exciting Active Older Adults Program! 🌟

Are you ready to stay active, make new friends, and engage in fun activities tailored just for you? Join our Active Older Adults Program designed for ages 55 and up!

🗓 Event Date: Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday (Closed on Holidays and bad weather)

🕒 Time: 10 – 11 AM

📍 Location: 3653 Tom Weathers Drive, Red Bank, TN 37415

What to Expect:

- 🧘‍♂️Fitness Classes: Enjoy low-impact exercises that promote strength, flexibility, and balance.

- 🎨Chattery art classes: Unleash your creativity with art, crafts, and more!

- 🎶Social Events: eat, mingle, and make connections with your community.

- 🥗Guest Speakers: stay after class and learn from various educational professions

- 🎉Fun Games & Contests: Participate in Bingo Loco to win prizes!

✨ Bring a friend or come solo - we can’t wait to see your smiling face! ✨

🧠 Learn more here: https://www.redbanktn.gov/316/Red-Bank-Active-Older-Adults

💻 RSVP Now! https://redbanktn.recdesk.com/Community/Home

📞 For more information, call us: 423-827-9849

Let’s celebrate life, health, and community together! #ActiveOlderAdults #StayActive #Community #Fun #RedBank