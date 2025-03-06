Red Bank Active Older Adult Programs
to
Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
Tegan Barber
AOA Calendar - 3
AOA March 2025 Calendar
🌟 Join Us for an Exciting Active Older Adults Program! 🌟
Are you ready to stay active, make new friends, and engage in fun activities tailored just for you? Join our Active Older Adults Program designed for ages 55 and up!
🗓 Event Date: Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday (Closed on Holidays and bad weather)
🕒 Time: 10 – 11 AM
📍 Location: 3653 Tom Weathers Drive, Red Bank, TN 37415
What to Expect:
- 🧘♂️Fitness Classes: Enjoy low-impact exercises that promote strength, flexibility, and balance.
- 🎨Chattery art classes: Unleash your creativity with art, crafts, and more!
- 🎶Social Events: eat, mingle, and make connections with your community.
- 🥗Guest Speakers: stay after class and learn from various educational professions
- 🎉Fun Games & Contests: Participate in Bingo Loco to win prizes!
✨ Bring a friend or come solo - we can’t wait to see your smiling face! ✨
🧠 Learn more here: https://www.redbanktn.gov/316/Red-Bank-Active-Older-Adults
💻 RSVP Now! https://redbanktn.recdesk.com/Community/Home
📞 For more information, call us: 423-827-9849
Let's celebrate life, health, and community together!