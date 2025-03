Red Bank Active Older Adult Programs

ร— Expand Tegan Barber AOA Calendar - 3 AOA March 2025 Calendar

๐ŸŒŸ Join Us for an Exciting Active Older Adults Program! ๐ŸŒŸ

Are you ready to stay active, make new friends, and engage in fun activities tailored just for you? Join our Active Older Adults Program designed for ages 55 and up!

๐Ÿ—“ Event Date: Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday (Closed on Holidays and bad weather)

๐Ÿ•’ Time: 10 โ€“ 11 AM

๐Ÿ“ Location: 3653 Tom Weathers Drive, Red Bank, TN 37415

What to Expect:

- ๐Ÿง˜โ€โ™‚๏ธFitness Classes: Enjoy low-impact exercises that promote strength, flexibility, and balance.

- ๐ŸŽจChattery art classes: Unleash your creativity with art, crafts, and more!

- ๐ŸŽถSocial Events: eat, mingle, and make connections with your community.

- ๐Ÿฅ—Guest Speakers: stay after class and learn from various educational professions

- ๐ŸŽ‰Fun Games & Contests: Participate in Bingo Loco to win prizes!

โœจ Bring a friend or come solo - we canโ€™t wait to see your smiling face! โœจ

๐Ÿง Learn more here: https://www.redbanktn.gov/316/Red-Bank-Active-Older-Adults

๐Ÿ’ป RSVP Now! https://redbanktn.recdesk.com/Community/Home

๐Ÿ“ž For more information, call us: 423-827-9849

Letโ€™s celebrate life, health, and community together! #ActiveOlderAdults #StayActive #Community #Fun #RedBank