Red Bank Active Older Adults - Music Jam

Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415

Join us for the Active Older Adults (55+) Music Jam!!!

Calling all music enthusiasts aged 55 and up! Whether you're a seasoned musician or simply love to listen, come and enjoy the harmonious vibes. Bring your own instrument or just bring yourself to soak in the tunes!

When: EVERY Wednesday of the month (excludes holidays)

Time: 1 -3 PM

Location: Red Bank Community Center, 3653 Tom Weathers Drive

FREE registration: https://redbanktn.recdesk.com/Community/Home

Let's create unforgettable and melodious memories in our vibrant community. We can't wait to see you there!

Concerts & Live Music
4238279849
