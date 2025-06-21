Red Bank to Celebrate 70th Anniversary
to
Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
The City of Red Bank is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 70th anniversary this summer. In honor of the celebration, the city will be hosting a community-wide event on Saturday, June 21st, to showcase the people, organizations, and services that make Red Bank a great place to live, work, and connect.
The 70th Anniversary event will take place from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Red Bank City Park, located at 3817 Redding Road. The focus of the event will be on community engagement - providing a space for city departments, nonprofits, community organizations, churches, and schools to share how their organization contributes and serves Red Bank as well as providing fun interactive booths with residents in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
Guests can look forward to live entertainment throughout the day. John Benjamin Davis, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, will perform from noon until 1:30 PM (johnbenjamindavis.com). Randy Steele, an award-winning banjo- picking singer-songwriter, will take the stage from 1:30 until 3:30 PM (randysteelemusic.com). The day will conclude with a performance by “In the Company of Wolves,” a singer/songwriter duo that intertwines their love for music with a passion for story-telling, from 3:30 until 5:00 PM (bethechangeyi.com).
During the event, White Oak Bicycle Coop will be giving away bicycles. Several food trucks will be available, serving a variety of meals, along with ice-cold beer for guests aged 21 and over. The city will also provide special 70th Anniversary swag for attendees.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location: Red Bank City Park
For additional information, contact Jeffrey Grabe at jgrabe@redbanktn.gov or call 423-681-3077.