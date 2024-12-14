× Expand Jeffrey Grabe City of Red Bank Christmas Parade and Festival

The City of Red Bank is excited to announce that their annual Christmas Parade and Festival will be held on Saturday, December 14th. The festival will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 8:00 pm. At 6:00 pm, the Christmas Parade will start its procession beginning at East Leawood Avenue and end at Unaka Street.

The Festival will be held at the Red Bank City Park located at 3817 Redding Road. The Christmas Market will feature 36 vendors selling goods, crafts, gifts, and more. Food trucks Culture-Licious, Jonny Poppers, Preachers BBQ, Chubby Vegan, American Pizza, Hooked on Minis, Clever Ale, and GoGyroGo – will be offering delicious items for sale. In addition to the eight food trucks, six food vendors will also be selling specialty food items such as cotton candy, tamales, coffee, & kettle corn.

The KidZone will feature nine vendors with activities that include White Oak Bicycle Co-op giving away 50 free bikes!. Read-20 mobile will be giving away free books. Children will be delighted with free face painting, balloon animals, arts & crafts, games, and Santa taking photos on stage. The Chattanooga Elf will also be around to pose for pictures and spread holiday cheer.

While the Christmas DJ Chi spins Christmas music during the event, those over 21 can take time to enjoy the Festival’s beer garden. After the Christmas parade ends, DJ Chi will lead a dance party in the street.

“Red Bank invites everyone to come spread holiday cheer at this year’s Christmas Parade and Festival,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Parks, Trails and Recreation manager for Red Bank. “Our Citizen Festival Board has worked really hard to set up an amazing festive event. They have also gotten a lot of great vendors and have curated a fantastic KidZone. We are also excited that White Oak Bike Co-op will be giving away 50 free bikes from 3pm to 5:30pm or until bikes run out. We are also thrilled with the amount of parade participants that will make this an amazingly magical evening.”

Road closures for the Christmas Parade and Festival will include the right lane on Dayton Blvd shutdown starting at Leawood up to Morrison Springs for vendors at 1pm, all of Dayton Blvd from Leawood to Morrison Springs at 2pm, and Dayton Blvd from Morrison Springs all the way South to Newberry at 4:15pm.

For updates and more information about the Christmas Parade and Festival, contact Jeffrey Grabe at jgrabe@redbanktn.gov or call 423-681-3077. Additional information can also be found on the City’s website www.redbanktn.gov or Facebook @redbanktn.