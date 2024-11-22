Red Bank Community Movie Night
Joe Glasscock Community Center 3620 Tom Weathers Drive, City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
City of Red Bank
Red Bank Community Movie Night
Admission is FREE!
Register with Jeffrey Grabe @ JGrabe@RedBankTN.gov
Come join us for a family friendly movie night featuring Elf! With FREE popcorn! (While Supplies Last)
Food Trucks: Culture-Licious and Clever Ale House will also be there so no need to cook dinner! Doors open @ 6pm and movie starts @ 7pm.
