Red Bank Community Movie Night - Elf

to

Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415

Admission is FREE!

Register with Jeffrey Grabe @ JGrabe@RedBankTN.gov

Come join us for a family friendly movie night featuring Elf! With FREE popcorn! (While Supplies Last)

Food Trucks: Culture-Licious and Clever Ale House will also be there so no need to cook dinner! Doors open @ 6pm and movie starts @ 7pm.

Info

Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
Film, Food & Drink
4236548836
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Red Bank Community Movie Night - Elf - 2024-11-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Red Bank Community Movie Night - Elf - 2024-11-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Red Bank Community Movie Night - Elf - 2024-11-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Red Bank Community Movie Night - Elf - 2024-11-22 18:00:00 ical