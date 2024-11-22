Red Bank Community Movie Night to Feature Holiday Film “Elf”

× Expand Jeffrey Grabe Movie Insta size - 5 Red Bank Community Movie Night

The City of Red Bank will feature the popular Christmas holiday film “Elf” at their next Community Movie Night. The public is invited to attend this family friendly free event on Friday, November 22nd, at the Joseph Glasscock Community Center located on 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

Community Movie Night attendees will be treated to free popcorn while supplies last. Culture-Licious and Clever Creamery food trucks will also be onsite for those wishing to purchase dinner and dessert while enjoying the movie. Buddy the Elf will also be available for photos from 6pm until 7pm.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear and watching Elf at Red Bank's last Community Movie night of the year,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “We’re excited to invite the entire community to our Free Movie Night featuring ‘Elf.’ The doors open at 6pm and the movie will begin at 7pm, but be sure to come early to get a photo with the Chattanooga Elf. Culture-Licious will be providing dinner options and Clever Creamery will be slinging ice cream and warm beverages such as hot cocoa. So come down to the Red Bank community center and bring in the holiday with this Christmas classic.”

For additional information, go to the City of Red Bank’s Facebook page facebook.com/redbanktn or contact Jeffrey Grabe at 423-681-3077.