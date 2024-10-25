Red Bank community Movie Night - Hocus Pocus
Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
Hocus Pocus Movie Night
Admission is FREE! Register with Jeffrey Grabe @ JGrabe@RedBankTN.gov
Come join us for a family friendly movie night featuring Hocus Pocus! With FREE popcorn! (While Supplies Last)
Food Trucks: America Runs On Pizza and Broken Heart Cheesecakes will also be there so no need to cook dinner!
Doors open @ 6pm and movie starts @ 7pm. Costumes encouraged!!
Kids & Family