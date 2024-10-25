Red Bank community Movie Night - Hocus Pocus

× Expand City of Red Bank, TN Movie Insta size - 4 Hocus Pocus Movie Night

Admission is FREE! Register with Jeffrey Grabe @ JGrabe@RedBankTN.gov

Come join us for a family friendly movie night featuring Hocus Pocus! With FREE popcorn! (While Supplies Last)

Food Trucks: America Runs On Pizza and Broken Heart Cheesecakes will also be there so no need to cook dinner!

Doors open @ 6pm and movie starts @ 7pm. Costumes encouraged!!