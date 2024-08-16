Red Bank Community Movie Night Set

× Expand Movie Insta size - 3

The City of Red Bank will feature “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at their upcoming Community Movie Night. The public is invited to attend the free event on Friday, August 16th at the Joseph Glasscock Community Center at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

Community Movie Night attendees will be treated to free popcorn while supplies last. Food trucks Chattatater and Clumpies Ice Cream will also be onsite for those wishing to purchase dinner and dessert while watching the movie.

"We had a great turn out and a lot of fun with the June Community Movie Night showing Finding Nemo,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Red Bank Parks and Recreation Manager. “It has been really great to see our community center turn into a family friendly movie viewing experience and we are very excited for the August 16th showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

The doors will open at 6pm and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will begin showing at 7pm. Although admission is free, seats are limited and the public is asked to register by emailing jgrabe@redbanktn.gov. For additional information, go to the City of Red Bank’s Facebook page facebook.com/redbanktn or contact Jeffrey Grabe at 423-681-3077.