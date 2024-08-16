Red Bank Community Movie Night
Red Bank Community Center 3653 Tom Weathers Drive , City of Red Bank, Tennessee 37415
Red Bank Community movie Night "The Super Mario Bros."
Red Bank Community Movie Night is proud to be showing "The Super Mario Bros." for free, registration is encouraged.
Doors open at 6pm and show starts at 7pm.
Free popcorn while supplies last!
Film, Food & Drink, Kids & Family