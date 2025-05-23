Red Bank Concert Series Presents Food Truck Friday

× Expand Tegan Barber Friday - 5 Food Truck Friday

The vibrant community of Red Bank is set to host an exciting evening of food, music, and fun at the upcoming Food Truck Friday, part of the Red Bank Concert Series. The event will take place on May 23rd from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Red Bank City Park.

Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a diverse array of culinary delights from some of the best food trucks in the region. Featured food trucks include:

• Windy City Eatz

• Culture-Licious

• The Bistro

• Chubby Vegan

• Preachers BBQ

• Fud Vybez

• Clever Ale House

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will showcase the musical talents of Jess Goggans, whose soulful performances are sure to captivate the audience.

Food Truck Friday is more than just a culinary experience; it's a celebration of community spirit and local talent. Whether you're a foodie, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun evening out, this event promises something for everyone.

Event Details:

• Date: May 23, 2025

• Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

• Location: 3817 Redding Rd, Red Bank, TN

Join us for an unforgettable evening and support local businesses while enjoying great food and music. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, please contact Tegan Barber at 423-827-9849.