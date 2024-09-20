Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns September 20th

× Expand Jeffrey Grabe Neutral Minimal Simple Elegant Quote Instagram Post - 7 Food Truck Friday

“Food Truck Friday” returns to Red Bank on September 20th. The community is invited to come enjoy an evening of food, music, and lots of fun. This Friday, September 20th, a selection of delicious foods will be offered by the popular America Runs on Pizza, Jonny Poppers Burger Buggy, Culture-Licious, Fud Vybez, Chattatater, and Repicci’s Italian Ice.

Participating Food Trucks will be located at Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road. They will offer a variety of mouth-watering foods available for sale from 5:30 until 8:30pm. Music will be provided by the Teni Rane Trio performing selections of folk rock music.

"Our first Food Truck Friday of the Fall season was a huge success, possibly our best turn-out yet,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “Getting to enjoy live music and tasty food with such a great community was a blast and we are excited to share that with everyone again on September 20th."

Red Bank’s “Food Truck Friday” is a family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing evening at the park.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.