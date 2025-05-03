× Expand Jeffrey Grabe City of RED BANK JUBILEE - 6 Red Bank Jubilee

The City of Red Bank invites the public to join in the celebration of the 44th Annual Red Bank Jubilee on Saturday, May 3rd. Admission is free to this family-friendly event, which is also welcoming to well-behaved dogs. The Jubilee will be held from 10 AM to 4 PM at Red Bank City Park, located at 3817 Redding Road.

Kicking off the festivities, the Jubilee’s 5K and 10K “MoonPie® Move Run,” sponsored by RunRhino—a Chattanooga-based company known for organizing unique races and events—will begin at 8 AM. The 5K runners will start and finish near Food City, following a fast and flat route, while the 10K runners will complete the same route in addition to a challenging climb to White Oak Park.

Finishers will have the chance to indulge in MoonPies, coffee, and beer. Race participants are encouraged to stay and check out the Jubilee after the race. Participants can register at:

https://raceroster.com/events/2023/67933/moonpie-move-5k-and-10k

Chattanooga Exteriors, Food City, Haulin Axe, HGH Construction, EPB, Ace Hardware, Farmers Insurance, Renewal by Anderson, and Vintage and More provided sponsorships for the Jubilee,

“We are thrilled to welcome neighbors and visitors to our annual Jubilee” stated Stefanie Dalton, Mayor of Red Bank. “Our incredible Festival Advisory Board has been planning this treasured event for several months now, and I'm excited to see all of the new and returning vendors, food trucks, and performers who will be joining us this year. There's truly something for everyone, from live music to axe throwing, local artisans to craft beer, 5k/10k move run to a kid's zone, and more. So, come on out to Red Bank and spend a jubilant day with us!”

Live music will be performed throughout the day featuring the talented Jack and

Jessie Endelouz beginning at 10 AM. Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck will take the stage at 1 PM with their wide-ranging and diverse selections of music. Luke and his musically gifted friends will perform an eclectic mixture of songs that will have everyone dancing.

There will also be many unique craft vendors and numerous food trucks. The

Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club will once again be manning the popular beer

garden featuring local craft brews. Attendees ages 13 and older can enjoy

participating in axe throwing for free with a waiver on Haulin Axes mobile axe

throwing trailer,

Children can delight in the day playing in the kid’s zone on Dayton Boulevard. This will include a bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, and riding in the 4th Annual Bicycle Rodeo hosted by White Oak Bicycle Co-op.

Entry to the Jubilee is free for everyone. Call 423-269-7927 for additional information, or go to www.redbanktn.gov.