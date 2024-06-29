Red Bank Mini Farmers Market
to
Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
×
Jeffrey Grabe
Movie Insta size - 8
Red Bank Mini Farmers Market June 29th
Come and support some of our Red Bank locals as well as our local Tennessee farmers without leaving the comfort of Red Bank. Check out these amazing vendors who will be featuring fresh flowers, farm-raised eggs, meats, produce, and freshly baked breads!
Enjoy live music by the Randy Kiles Band while you shop!
Info
Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Markets