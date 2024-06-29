Red Bank Mini Farmers Market

to

Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Come and support some of our Red Bank locals as well as our local Tennessee farmers without leaving the comfort of Red Bank. Check out these amazing vendors who will be featuring fresh flowers, farm-raised eggs, meats, produce, and freshly baked breads!

Enjoy live music by the Randy Kiles Band while you shop!

Info

Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Markets
4236548836
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Red Bank Mini Farmers Market - 2024-06-29 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Red Bank Mini Farmers Market - 2024-06-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Red Bank Mini Farmers Market - 2024-06-29 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Red Bank Mini Farmers Market - 2024-06-29 09:00:00 ical