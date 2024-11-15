Red One in IMAX!
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, MGM
When Santa Clause is gone missing, it's up to an unlikely team to save him, and you can see it all go down on the biggest screen in town. See Red One in IMAX! Tickets are available now.
After a shocking abduction from the North Pole, the Commander of the E.L.F. Task Force must partner with the world's most infamous bounty hunter to save Christmas.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office. River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
Nov. 15-19 at 6:15 PM