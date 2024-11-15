Red One in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

After a shocking abduction from the North Pole, the Commander of the E.L.F. Task Force must partner with the world's most infamous bounty hunter to save Christmas.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office. River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Nov. 15-19 at 6:15 PM

