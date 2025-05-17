× Expand Kat Friedmann Red Pawn with Speakeasy at Songbirds on 5/17

Red Pawn is a high energy dynamic rock band based in Chattanooga, TN and brain baby of songwriter/guitarist Jason Reed. Red Pawn draws inspiration from 90's Prog-Rock/Metal/Hip Hop/Classic Rock and Reggae Genres to create their own brand of ROCK. Forming in mid-2022, they debuted at JJ's Bohemia with NYC's Acid Dad on August 22nd, 2022, to a packed house. They have shared the stage at festivals and venues with acts such as Austin Meade, Gyasi, Ping Rose, The Dead Deads, and YGTUT since their debut. Red Pawn can fit with a wide range of acts and has an ability of customizing their live experience to suit the current audience. The bands' goal is to be able to connect with a wide audience by creating an engaging live show with catchy songs from the heart that speak to the human elements of life.

Red Pawn formed out of two long running Chattanooga bands, Double Dick Slick (DDS) and Up With The Joneses. The years of experience the members gained writing, recording, and touring in those bands allowed them to hit the ground running with 15 original songs, a solid selection of cover songs, and a high octane live show with jumping, climbing, and crawling into the crowd. They have worked with Blake DeRusha of Guild Productions to produce top quality videos, promotions, and live photos, including their first three music videos "Red Pawn," "Blow," and "Shine." The band recorded the track "Shine" late 2023 at West End Sound in Atlanta, GA with Producer Billy C. Robinson (Cloak/Order of the Owl), Engineer Tom Tapley (Blackberry Smoke, Bruce Springsteen, Destiny's Child, Incubus, Mastodon, Pearl Jam, Tom Morello, and T.I.), and was mastered by Billy Joe Bowers (AC/DC, Audioslave, Chris Cornell, Frank Black & The Catholics, GNR, Halford, Johnny Cash, Limp Bizkit, Metallica, Temple of the Dog, The Killers, & Trey Anastasio) to create their best track yet.

Currently the band's focus is working to create music videos, recording from their library of songs, and playing live shows outside their hometown. Red Pawn finished up their second studio session at West End Sound late November 2024 and are currently working toward the release of the new tracks on all streaming platforms and their first vinyl release. They are busy working on a video for their next single "Space Beach" and also working with Skelton Key Workshop on an animated video concept for track "CCR" "Cotton Candy Randy" which will release Fall of 2025.

Follow all things Red Pawn on Instagram @redpawnmusic on Facebook @redpawnband and follow and subscribe to their Youtube channel @redpawnmusic.

Speakeasy is a Chattanooga-based alternative metal band known for their powerful sound, blending heavy riffs, melodic vocals, and emotionally charged lyrics. Fronted by a dynamic female lead, the band combines raw intensity with vulnerability, creating a captivating experience. With intricate guitar work, driving rhythms, and soaring vocals, Speakeasy explores themes of growth, struggle, and resilience. Their unique style has earned a dedicated following and reputation for high-energy live performances, solidifying their position in the alternative metal scene.

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Mixed seated/standing show

GA Advanced: $12, GA Day of Show: $15