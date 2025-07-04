Red, White, and Blue Day!

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Say "Happy Birthday" to America on Friday, July 4 at Creative Discovery Museum!

Guests can participate in several themed crafts and activities that teach children and families about the reason the 4th of July is celebrated every year, as well as enjoy our 21 Geyser Salute - A future age-old tradition in the making!

