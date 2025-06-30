Red, White, and Blue Games at Tennessee Riverpark
to
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Red, White, and Blue Games at Tennessee Riverpark A Star Spangled Showdown for all ages! Monday, June 30th 2 pm – 9:00 pm Flyer
A Star Spangled Showdown for all ages!
• Monday, June 30th
• 2 pm – 9:00 pm
• Free Competitions with Prizes
o Cornhole Tournament 3 pm – 4pm
o Ring Toss Tournament 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
o Sack Races 6 pm – 7pm
o Egg & Spoon Races 6 pm – 7 pm
o Giant Jenga Battle 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
• Touch A Truck 3 pm – 5pm
• Free Games
• Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/18Z8BMpKiZ/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #TNRP #RedWhiteBlueGames ##OutdoorFun #SummerInThePark