Red, White, and Blue Games at Tennessee Riverpark A Star Spangled Showdown for all ages! Monday, June 30th 2 pm – 9:00 pm

Red, White, and Blue Games at Tennessee Riverpark

A Star Spangled Showdown for all ages!

• Monday, June 30th

• 2 pm – 9:00 pm

• Free Competitions with Prizes

o Cornhole Tournament 3 pm – 4pm

o Ring Toss Tournament 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

o Sack Races 6 pm – 7pm

o Egg & Spoon Races 6 pm – 7 pm

o Giant Jenga Battle 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

• Touch A Truck 3 pm – 5pm

• Free Games

• Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/18Z8BMpKiZ/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #TNRP #RedWhiteBlueGames ##OutdoorFun #SummerInThePark