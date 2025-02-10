Reductive Multi-Color Relief Printing on the Press

× Expand Carrie Pendergrass Relief Printing

March 10-14

10:30 am-2:30 pm EST

Instructor: Carrie Pendergrass

all levels are welcome!

Spend your spring break learning a new printmaking skill! In this 5-day class, you will be led through the step-by-step process of designing, carving, and printing a limited edition set of multicolor relief prints created using the reductive carving method (3-5 different color elements within each print). The process involves using one print block that is progressively carved and printed in a series of steps as different color layers.