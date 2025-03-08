Refill & Reduce: A Plastic-Free Make & Take Workshop

× Expand Mackenzie Tapley 2025 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 3.8.25 Refillery Refill & Reduce

Take a step toward a more sustainable lifestyle with this hands-on workshop all about reducing plastic waste through refills! All ages are welcome.

What You’ll Learn:

The impact of plastic pollution and how to make a difference

How to tare containers and shop smarter with reusable options

Tips for finding closed-loop products that support a circular economy

What You’ll Make & Take Home:

Participants will create their own custom-scented laundry powder and take home half a pound of eco-friendly goodness—perfect for starting your journey toward a plastic-free household!

About the Facilitator:

Mackenzie Tapley, a native Chattanoogan and passionate advocate for sustainability, is the founder of Frequency Fillery, a local shop offering affordable, plastic-free everyday essentials. Her work extends far beyond the storefront: she serves on the city’s Climate Action Plan committee, has designed signage for Chattanooga’s recycling centers, and leads monthly litter cleanups as part of the Sunrise Movement. Mackenzie is dedicated to creating small, actionable changes that make a big impact for the environment, and she’s excited to share her knowledge and enthusiasm with you!

Join us on March 8 to learn, create, and take action for a cleaner, greener future! Grab your ticket on the website