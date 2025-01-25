Reflection & Goal Setting to Thrive in 2025
to
The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
via The Chattery
via The Chattery
Get ready to reflect on your past, set goals for the future, and thrive in 2025!
Join Lydia Fogo Johnson, MS, ACC, for a 90-minute interactive workshop to help you supercharge your success and well-being at work AND at home in 2025. This is your chance to pause, reflect, and refocus, creating a powerful foundation for a year filled with balance, purpose, and joy. Whether you want to level up in your career, improve your work-life balance, or align your goals with what truly matters, this workshop will equip you with the tools and inspiration to thrive.
Here’s what you can look forward to:
Reflect & Celebrate: Say goodbye to 2024 by acknowledging your growth, celebrating your wins, and reflecting on the lessons learned to build momentum for the year ahead.
Well-Being & Self-Care Check-In: Use a positive psychology-informed self-assessment to take a holistic look at your stress, well-being, and fulfillment levels at work and home. Then, use the insights to decide what areas of your life and career to prioritize over the coming year.
2025 Vision & Goals: Dream big and create a compelling vision for the new year. You’ll craft actionable personal and professional goals that align with your values, priorities, and long-term aspirations.
Goal Mastery Strategies: Learn science-backed strategies from behavioral psychology to make your goals stick, ensuring they remain achievable and sustainable throughout the year.
You’ll leave this workshop with:
Take-home worksheets and journaling prompts to continue your progress.
A clear, actionable plan to thrive more in 2025.
A renewed sense of empowerment and clarity about your path forward.
About the instructor:
Lydia Fogo Johnson, M.S., is a dual certified life & career coach whose goal is to banish the Sunday scaries. She is an expert in using evidence-based tools and psychology to help others intentionally design a fulfilling life & career. Lydia has years of experience as both a coach and a global consultant who helps executives improve their employees’ work lives. She additionally has a masters degree in Industrial-Organizational psychology (essentially, the psychology of humans at work), an Executive Life Coaching Certification, a Designing Your Life Coaching Certification from the thought leaders at Stanford’s Life Design Labs, and a 200 hour Yoga Teacher certification. You can read more about her, and her coaching practice, at thriveculturecoaching.com or follow her on instagram (@thriveculture.coach).