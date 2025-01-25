Reflection & Goal Setting to Thrive in 2025

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Get ready to reflect on your past, set goals for the future, and thrive in 2025!

Join Lydia Fogo Johnson, MS, ACC, for a 90-minute interactive workshop to help you supercharge your success and well-being at work AND at home in 2025. This is your chance to pause, reflect, and refocus, creating a powerful foundation for a year filled with balance, purpose, and joy. Whether you want to level up in your career, improve your work-life balance, or align your goals with what truly matters, this workshop will equip you with the tools and inspiration to thrive.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Reflect & Celebrate: Say goodbye to 2024 by acknowledging your growth, celebrating your wins, and reflecting on the lessons learned to build momentum for the year ahead.

Well-Being & Self-Care Check-In: Use a positive psychology-informed self-assessment to take a holistic look at your stress, well-being, and fulfillment levels at work and home. Then, use the insights to decide what areas of your life and career to prioritize over the coming year.

2025 Vision & Goals: Dream big and create a compelling vision for the new year. You’ll craft actionable personal and professional goals that align with your values, priorities, and long-term aspirations.

Goal Mastery Strategies: Learn science-backed strategies from behavioral psychology to make your goals stick, ensuring they remain achievable and sustainable throughout the year.

You’ll leave this workshop with:

Take-home worksheets and journaling prompts to continue your progress.

A clear, actionable plan to thrive more in 2025.

A renewed sense of empowerment and clarity about your path forward.

About the instructor:

Lydia Fogo Johnson, M.S., is a dual certified life & career coach whose goal is to banish the Sunday scaries. She is an expert in using evidence-based tools and psychology to help others intentionally design a fulfilling life & career. Lydia has years of experience as both a coach and a global consultant who helps executives improve their employees’ work lives. She additionally has a masters degree in Industrial-Organizational psychology (essentially, the psychology of humans at work), an Executive Life Coaching Certification, a Designing Your Life Coaching Certification from the thought leaders at Stanford’s Life Design Labs, and a 200 hour Yoga Teacher certification. You can read more about her, and her coaching practice, at thriveculturecoaching.com or follow her on instagram (@thriveculture.coach).