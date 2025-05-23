× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Caregiving is a deeply meaningful but often demanding role. This Reiki for Caregivers class is designed to offer a supportive space where you can learn simple yet powerful Reiki techniques to help ease stress, restore balance, and provide gentle energy support for yourself and your loved ones.

This class will teach you how to practice Reiki, but it is not a certification course. Instead, it offers practical techniques that can be easily incorporated into daily life to support both your well-being and those you care for. Whether you’re caring for a family member, a patient, or a loved one, Reiki can be a valuable tool to bring comfort and calm.

No prior Reiki experience is needed. This class is open to all caregivers, including family members, healthcare workers, hospice volunteers, and anyone providing emotional or physical support to others. Come take time for yourself, learn a beautiful healing tool, and leave feeling refreshed, empowered, and supported.

About the teacher:

Rose Huinker is a certified Holy Fire® III Reiki Master Teacher and Holy Fire® III Karuna Reiki Master, offering Reiki services at Ember Health Studio in Chattanooga, TN. With a compassionate approach and years of experience, she helps individuals and groups reduce stress, restore balance, and cultivate emotional well-being through Reiki and guided meditation. Rose is passionate about making Reiki accessible to all, whether through one-on-one healing, group workshops, or collaborations with businesses and wellness professionals. She believes in the power of Reiki as a tool for self-care, emotional healing, and personal transformation, providing a supportive space for deep relaxation and holistic well-being.