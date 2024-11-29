× Expand River City Company The Tennessee River will light up with a dazzling display of boats! On shore, get in the holiday spirit with Santa, live reindeer, music, and lots of fun.

Taking place the Friday after Thanksgiving for over the past 40+ years, The Southern Belle and Erwin Marine Sales have lit up the Tennessee River with extravagantly decorated boats. On shore, thousands gather to get in the holiday spirit with pictures with Santa, seeing real, live reindeer and live music. Free to attend for everyone!

Mark your calendar for November 29, 2024 4pm - 8pm!

FREE to attend and fun for the whole family with live reindeer and Santa on site for free pictures, hot cocoa bar, mini-train rides, fire pits, face painting/balloon animals, and holiday tunes followed by the annual Lighted Boat Parade and spectacular Fireworks presented by the Southern Belle & Erwin Marine Sales.

Event Activities:

4:00pm - 6:30pm - See Real Live Reindeer

4:30pm - 7:30pm - Pictures with Santa

7:00pm - 8:00pm - Lighted Boat Parade

8:00pm - Fireworks

Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade is made possible by: Erwin Marine Sales, Southern Belle, Mike Key Entertainment, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Audacy Radio Stations Real 97.7, 98.1 The Lake, WUSY 101, 103.7 KISSFM and Rock 105, the City of Chattanooga, Elliott Davis, EPB & First Horizon. The event is presented by River City Company & Chattanooga Presents!