× Expand River City Company Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade is back—bringing all the magic of the holiday season to downtown Chattanooga!

FIREWORKS - HOLIDAY FUN - REAL REINDEER - PICTURES WITH SANTA - LIGHTED BOAT PARADE!

Holiday joy will fill downtown with "Reindeer on the Riverfront & 45th Annual Lighted Boat Parade" on Friday November 28th. Returning with even more food, artist and entertainment vendors!

FREE to attend and fun for the whole family with live reindeer and Santa on site for free pictures, hot cocoa bar, mini-train rides, face painting/balloon animals, and holiday tunes followed by the 45th annual Lighted Boat Parade and spectacular Fireworks presented by the Southern Belle & Erwin Marine Sales.

Event Activities:

4:00pm - 6:30pm - See Real Live Reindeer

4:30pm - 7:30pm - Pictures with Santa

7:00pm - 8:00pm - 45th Annual Lighted Boat Parade

8:00pm - Fireworks

Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade is made possible by: Erwin Marine Sales, Southern Belle, Mike Key Entertainment, Audacy Stations: 105.5 KISS, 101 WUSY, ROCK 103.7, 98.1 The Lake, Real 97.7, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, the City of Chattanooga, Coca-Cola, Elliott Davis, EPB, Tennessee American Water, Tennessee Arts Commission, Renewal by Anderson, Food City, First Horizon Bank and Artsbuild. The event is presented by River City Company & Chattanooga Presents!

PARKING INFORMATION: Multiple parking garages and locations are near Ross's Landing. Click here for a map of suggested parking locations. https://bit.ly/3yC0BPz

The Free CARTA shuttle will also be operating that evening for easy Park & Ride from CARTA South along Broad Street to CARTA North next to the Aquarium. https://www.gocarta.org/routes.../downtown-shuttle-route/

Parking is also available on the Northshore side at Coolidge Park, Renaissance Park or in the CARTA Garage Northshore. It is a .9 mile walk to Ross's Landing via Market Street or Walnut Bridges.

--

FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES - DIVERSIÓN NAVIDEÑA - RENOS REALES - FOTOS CON SANTA - ¡DESFILE DE BARCOS ILUMINADOS!

La alegría navideña llenará el área de Downtown Chattanooga con el "Desfile de renos en la orilla del río y barcos iluminados" el viernes 28 de noviembre. ¡Regresamos con aún más vendedores de comida, artistas y entretenimiento!

Asistencia GRATUITA y diversión para toda la familia con renos vivos y Santa Claus para tomar fotografías gratis, barra de chocolate caliente, paseos en un mini-tren, pintura de caras/animales de globos y melodías navideñas, seguido del desfile anual de botes iluminados y fuegos artificiales espectaculares presentados por Southern Belle & Erwin Marine Sales.

Actividades del evento:

4:00 pm - 6:30 pm - Ver renos reales en vivo

4:30 pm - 7:30 pm - Fotos con Santa

7:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Desfile de barcos iluminados

8:00 pm - Fuegos artificiales

El desfile de renos en la orilla del río y botes iluminados es posible gracias a: Erwin Marine Sales, Southern Belle, Mike Key Entertainment, Audacy Stations: 105.5 KISS, 101 WUSY, ROCK 103.7, 98.1 The Lake, Real 97.7, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, the City of Chattanooga, Coca-Cola, Elliott Davis, EPB, Tennessee American Water, Tennessee Arts Commission, Renewal by Anderson, Food City, First Horizon Bank and Artsbuild. ¡El evento es presentado por River City Company y Chattanooga Presents!

INFORMACIÓN SOBRE EL ESTACIONAMIENTO: Hay varios estacionamientos y ubicaciones cerca de Ross's Landing. Haga clic aquí para obtener un mapa de ubicaciones de estacionamiento sugeridas. https://bit.ly/3yC0BPz

El servicio de transporte gratuito de CARTA también funcionará esa noche para facilitar el estacionamiento y viaje desde CARTA Sur a lo largo de Broad Street hasta CARTA Norte junto al Acuario. https://www.gocarta.org/routes.../downtown-shuttle-route/

También hay estacionamiento disponible en el lado de Northshore en Coolidge Park, Renaissance Park o en CARTA Garage Northshore. Es una caminata de 0.9 millas hasta Ross's Landing a través de Market Street o Walnut Bridges.