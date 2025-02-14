Relax and Rosé with The Studio

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

A special V-day edition of Gentle Yoga with Jequise that ends with a special treat. Come join us whether you are flying solo or to kick off your date night!

This class is in partnership with The Chattery and the Key to Change Wellness Studio.

About the Studio:

The Key to Change Studio is a welcoming and intimate space designed to support your wellness journey.

Led by a team of expert local instructors and the owners, Dr. Kelly Fee, a physical therapist, and Dr. John Fee, a chiropractor, our studio offers personalized guidance and classes tailored to your needs.

Whether you're seeking to improve flexibility, build foundational strength, or prepare for pregnancy and postpartum recovery, our studio provides a comfortable, supportive environment for all.

Join us for a unique experience that blends expert care with a community-focused approach, whether through hands-on guidance or more traditional practices like yoga.