Remember Who You Are: Exploring Challenges and Building Resilience

Have life’s challenges ever impacted your performance or made it difficult to stay authentic? Join us for a transformative workshop designed to provide holistic, practical tools to help you reconnect with yourself and rediscover joy, no matter the circumstances.

This session delves into understanding what happens when we face challenges that test our limits. Participants will learn practical tools and techniques to manage stress, overcome obstacles, and maintain a healthy mindset in the face of adversity.

About the teacher:

Dian Buckley is an international singer/songwriter, voice actor and coach. She has been celebrated and featured in magazines, radio and TV throughout the world. Originally from the UK, she has spent her lifetime using her voice to make a difference and helping others allow themselves to Shine. Inspired by her own struggles in life and her performance career, she founded iShine Voice Empowerment, which customizes coaching programs and workshops for anyone who has something in their way of expressing themselves, and freeing them up to Shine.

“Let it be known, as I walked out of the building, I was stepping away from one of the best classes I have ever invested in." iShine Participant