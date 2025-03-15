× Expand Sarah Feustle Resin River Demo

Resin River: A Live Art Demonstration by Sarah Feustle

Saturday, March 15th, 12-4 p.m.

In-Town Gallery presents a live resin art demo by this month’s featured artist, Sarah Feustle. Due

to the popularity of her show, Resin Reflections, Sarah will demonstrate her technique for resin

painting on Saturday, March 15th, 12-4 pm. Watch as Sarah creates one of her signature river

paintings, layering resin to create flowing waters and lush foliage as she builds depth and

movement. Resin River offers insight into Sarah’s artistry and the process behind it.

Originally from Maryland, Sarah Feustle now lives in Harrison, TN. After retiring from a

30-year corporate career, she began creating resin art. She learned the process during the 2019

COVID lockdown and has focused on this medium since 2020. Her work recently took first

place at the prestigious 52nd Bel Air Festival for Fine Arts.

Showing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on

Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on

Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at

www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!