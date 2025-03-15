Resin River: A Live Art Demonstration By Sarah Feustle
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Saturday, March 15th, 12-4 p.m.
In-Town Gallery presents a live resin art demo by this month’s featured artist, Sarah Feustle. Due
to the popularity of her show, Resin Reflections, Sarah will demonstrate her technique for resin
painting on Saturday, March 15th, 12-4 pm. Watch as Sarah creates one of her signature river
paintings, layering resin to create flowing waters and lush foliage as she builds depth and
movement. Resin River offers insight into Sarah’s artistry and the process behind it.
Originally from Maryland, Sarah Feustle now lives in Harrison, TN. After retiring from a
30-year corporate career, she began creating resin art. She learned the process during the 2019
COVID lockdown and has focused on this medium since 2020. Her work recently took first
place at the prestigious 52nd Bel Air Festival for Fine Arts.
Showing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on
Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on
Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at
www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!