RESONANCE: new works by Elena Burykina

× Expand Elena Burykina Leaving the Shell,by Elena Burykina, oil on aluminum 50" x 60"

Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce a solo exhibition of new works by Elena Burykina. The exhibition features paintings on aluminum, paper, panel, and canvas. Elena Burykina is visual artist based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Elena always wanted to be an artist. As a child in Ukraine, she received a classical art education which she used for over a decade as an architect. It was an applied form of her desire to create art. Elena moved away from architecture into teaching art to children and painting when she could, and finally she was able to focus all her time on being an artist and learning. She tries to use every opportunity to learn anything new – new tools, mediums, techniques – anything new at all.

She moved to America in 2013 and turned her full attention to painting. Elena’s favorite subjects to paint are people with their personalities, moods, thoughts, and favorite things. “I really like to explore the personalities of my models through building the structure of portraiture with oil paint and paintbrush.” Her current focus is portraiture. She seeks a connection with the model that she can translate to the surface.

Elena has been featured in multiple group and solo exhibitions throughout the United States and in Europe including Abend Gallery, Denver, CO; The Museum of Contemporary Art, Wassau, WI; Townsend Atelier, Chattanooga, TN; MEAM, European Museum of Modern Art, Spain, Barcelona; and Jostens Gallery of Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, Clarksville TN,

She has received numerous awards including Best of Show, International Biennial Portrait Competition Museum of Contemporary Art in Wausau, Wausau, Wisconsin (2023); Oil Painters of America. Second Place Award in Summer Showcase (2023); Certificate of Excellence, Portrait Society of America International Portrait Competition (2023); A Finalist of the 16th International ARC Salon Competition (2022); Honorable mention at Exhibitour – the national juried exhibition. Museum of Contemporary Art in Wausau, Wausau Wisconsin (2022); and Signature Status Recipient of the Portrait Society of America (2022) to name a few.

Works are available for purchase in person and beginning March 1, online.