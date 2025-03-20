Resume Writing & Interview Skills

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join Kaitlin DeFoor and Jennifer Patterson for practical and useful tips on resume writing and interviewing skills. You will leave this session with specific suggestions about how to make your resume more representative of your accomplishments. You will also learn interviewing tips to increase your confidence, showcase your skillset, and land your dream job. Be sure to bring your resume! This interactive workshop will give participants the opportunity to meet with Unum Talent Acquisition employees for resume reviews and interview feedback.

Please note: This class is sponsored by Unum.

About the instructors:

Kaitlin DeFoor and Jennifer Patterson are Talent Acquisition Consultants at Unum. Both came from recruiting for the manufacturing industry and joined Unum in early 2022. They bring extensive recruiting experience and a passion for helping candidates take actions to land their dream jobs.