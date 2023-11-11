× Expand Resurrection/GEM Theatre Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

The GEM Theatre invites you back to relive your favorite Journey songs when Resurrection: A Journey Tribute returns on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm. With new lead vocalist Bryan Cole joining the 2023 tour, Nashville's hottest tribute band is ready to take you back to the 1980s Journey concert experience. The concert is sponsored by Mauldin Trash. Tickets are $40-50; reserved seating recommended and available by calling 706-625-3132 or going online https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Don't miss this opportunity to see and hear the "Gold Standard" of Journey tributes!