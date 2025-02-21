× Expand Resurrection/The GEM Resurrection

Don’t stop believin’! The “gold standard” of Journey tribute bands – Resurrection – returns to The GEM Theatre on Friday, February 21 at 7:30pm. Resurrection: A Journey Tribute faithfully recreates the experience of a 1980’s Journey concert. This dynamic band has featured some of Nashville's hottest musicians, many of whom have performed, written, or recorded with the biggest names in the music industry - including Journey and Steve Perry. Every show is a brilliant reproduction of sights and sounds designed to captivate and transport audiences to the glorious age of arena rock when Journey reigned atop the Billboard charts and sold-out arenas across the country. Tickets are $40-50; reserved seating recommended and available online www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 706-625-3132.