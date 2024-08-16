× Expand Artwork Background by Dr. James Dabney Curtis The Rev. Dr. James Dabney Curtis (1600 x 900 px) - MAIN FLYER The Reverend Dr. James Dabney Curtis: Art Exhibition at ClearStory Arts

The Reverend Dr. James Dabney Curtis: A Celebration of Life and Art

Opening Reception: August 16, 6-8pm

Closing Reception: August 31, 2-5pm

An exhibition of original paintings, prints and photographs spanning the length of Jim’s fine arts career with a focus on themes of nature, spirituality, composition, color and light.

Jim began painting in the early 1990’s while serving as rector at Grace Episcopal Church. He went on to study with numerous teachers at Kanuga Watercolor Conference and was also self-taught. He was inspired by the people, culture and artists of Haiti and by the ongoing struggle of all people for civil rights. In addition to advocating, ministering, painting and preaching, he had a gift for and enjoyed expressing himself creatively through ‘Art Interiors’ residential interior design. From 2004 – 2005 he was a Procter Scholar and served as Artist in Residence at the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, MA. His paintings have been shown in Atlanta, Boston, Memphis, New York City, Washington DC and in private collections throughout the US. Please join us in celebrating Jim’s legacy, life and work.

Proceeds to benefit Grace Episcopal Church Grounds and Arboretum, the James D. Curtis Memorial Fund of St. Nicholas School, and ArtsBuild.