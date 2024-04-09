Chattanooga State
Look to the Skies Eclipse events April 8-9
2024 Harlow Shapley Lectures Series featuring guest speaker Dr. Charles Law; reception, lecture and star party!
"A Revolution in Planet Formation: The ALMA Era & Beyond"
6:00 pm Reception (HSC)
7:00 pm Lecture (HSC 1087)
8:00 pm Star Party in the HSC Parking Lot
Part of the 2024 Harlow Shapley Lecture Series
Free and open to the public
Join us April 8 for an Eclipse Watch party, 12 pm to 5 pm. Eclipse viewers, talk with experts, live music!
The Harlow Shapley Visiting Lectureship Program of the American Astronomical Society is a program of two day visits by professional astronomers who bring the excitement of modern astronomy and astrophysics to colleges of all types.