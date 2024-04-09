A Revolution in Planet Formation: The ALMA Era & Beyond

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

2024 Harlow Shapley Lectures Series featuring guest speaker Dr. Charles Law; reception, lecture and star party!

"A Revolution in Planet Formation: The ALMA Era & Beyond"

6:00 pm Reception (HSC)

7:00 pm Lecture (HSC 1087)

8:00 pm Star Party in the HSC Parking Lot

Part of the 2024 Harlow Shapley Lecture Series

Free and open to the public

Join us April 8 for an Eclipse Watch party, 12 pm to 5 pm. Eclipse viewers, talk with experts, live music!

The Harlow Shapley Visiting Lectureship Program of the American Astronomical Society is a program of two day visits by professional astronomers who bring the excitement of modern astronomy and astrophysics to colleges of all types.

