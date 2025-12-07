Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry's Annual Celebration & Book Launch Fundraiser

× Expand rnc rnc flyer

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization is thrilled to announce the release of their 2025 annual anthology. This year they’ve published a poetic cookbook that does more than tantalize your taste buds—it invites you into a world where food meets poetry, and where every poem and interactive writing prompt is food-related.

The organization will celebrate with a book signing as part of their annual yearend celebration on Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m. in The Junction Community Room, located at 1375 Broad Street above Food City. In addition to the book signing, there will be a short awards program followed by the presentation of the 2026 leadership team. Refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend this event; however, donations to support their ongoing literacy programming is appreciated.