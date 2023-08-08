Richard Daigle at1885 Ooltewah

Flint Chaney
Richard Daigle
Richard Daigle will play John Prine-inspired original songs along with Prine and other covers and open key, rambling improv instrumentals.
to
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
