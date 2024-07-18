Richard Daigle on the Patio
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday evenings are meant for live music on the patio! Local favorite Richard Daigle will provide the tunes while you enjoy $6 blackberry sangria and $5 zucchini fries.
Richard is a retired editor and communications specialist turned singer- songwriter. The New Orleans native began playing the guitar in his bedroom before graduating to garage bands then to open mic nights across the south. He draws inspiration from John Prine, among others.
