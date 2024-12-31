"Rink in the New Year" NYE Late Skate at Ice on the Landing

× Expand Breck Stewart NYE (1920 x 1080 px) - 3 🎉⛸ Rink in the New Year with Us! ⛸🎉Ready to glide into 2025 in style? Join us at Ice on the Landing for our ‘Rink in the New Year’ Late Skate on December 31st from 10 PM - 12:30 AM!✨ Here’s what’s in store:🎶 Live DJ spinning the tunes🥂 A sparkling toast at midnight🎉 Fun party favors for everyone⏰ 2.5 hours of skating fun for all ages!Tickets: $25 per person

☔🌟 Rain or shine, we’re FINE! Located at the First Horizon Pavilion, we’re fully covered and ready to roll. So grab your friends, lace up your skates, and let’s kick off the new year with music, laughter, and plenty of ice time!

🎟 Get your tickets now and join the celebration!