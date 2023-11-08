RiseUP TV: The Legacy in Motion Tour

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25

RiseUP TV is an international, unscripted television show, currently in production. It is the brainchild of Canadian music business entrepreneur Mark Rosner, CEO of BIGRecords.world.

The show puts together a group of international, rising music artists on a real tour bus and films every aspect of their one-week journey. Five Shows. Five Days. Five Cities. Every tour features the art, music, food, and culture of the area.

The artists and crew travel and stay nightly in our full- size tour bus, labelled “RiseUP TV.” The show captures what it is like touring together and visiting destinations and venues around the USA and abroad, working with local tourism and companies entrenched in the community.

For many of these independent, multi-genre artists, this is the first time they’ve ever been part of a touring production, with its grueling schedule and its live performance demands. All aspects of the journey are captured on camera including the wins, challenges, and breakthroughs. All these elements together make for some very engaging television.

Please welcome to the Songbirds stage...

– Steven K

– Ronnie Call

– Anslom

– Bruce Coughlan & Nolan Murray

– Sarah Smith

– Tim Steinruck

– & Gary Matheny

For RiseUP TV: The Legacy In Motion Tour

Info

