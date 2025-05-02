River Gallery May Opening Reception

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us Friday, May 2nd, from 6-8pm for a night filled with bold, beautiful colors as we celebrate the Opening Reception of our May Exhibit!

Featured this month are abstracted floral paintings by Linda Kerlin and Michelle Reeves alongside stunning jewelry from Nola Smodic. All three artists will be in attendance!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - River Gallery May Opening Reception - 2025-05-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - River Gallery May Opening Reception - 2025-05-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - River Gallery May Opening Reception - 2025-05-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - River Gallery May Opening Reception - 2025-05-02 18:00:00 ical