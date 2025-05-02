River Gallery May Opening Reception

× Expand River Gallery Left to Right: Michelle Reeves, Nola Smodic, Linda Kerlin

Join us Friday, May 2nd, from 6-8pm for a night filled with bold, beautiful colors as we celebrate the Opening Reception of our May Exhibit!

Featured this month are abstracted floral paintings by Linda Kerlin and Michelle Reeves alongside stunning jewelry from Nola Smodic. All three artists will be in attendance!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.