× Expand River City Company Attendees will have a chance to preview the park designs, speak with consultants, and provide feedback.

Since last summer, nationally recognized design experts have collaborated with local technical teams to refine the Framework Plan for the future of Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront.

Join the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County along with River City Company & Chattanooga Design Center to provide feedback on the near-final draft design. The public is welcome to come any time during the open house to preview the designs, speak with consultants and provide feedback that will be incorporated into the final design.

Riverfront Parks Community Open House

Tennessee Aquarium River Journey Building

Thursday March 27th, 4pm - 7pm

Parking is available at the Aquarium, on the street or in nearby lots. The first hour of parking free in the CARTA North Garage located on 3rd & Broad Street.

For those unable to attend the community open house, the images of the updated design and a survey will be available at www.riverfrontparkscha.com from March 28 - April 11.