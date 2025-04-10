× Expand RTN RTN

🎸🔥 It’s officially ROAD TO NIGHTFALL season, Chattanooga! 🔥🎸

Five epic nights. 23 incredible local bands. One legendary stage up for grabs.

Catch all the action at The Granfalloon (400 E. Main St. in the Southside) on April 3, 4, 5, 10 & 11 as some of Chattanooga’s best local acts compete for a spot on the Miller Park Stage at Nightfall on May 16!

🎟️ $10 tickets at the door

🕖 Doors open at 7 PM

🎶 Music starts at 8 PM

⏱️ 20-minute sets

🏆 Winners from each night head to the Finals on April 19 for a shot at Nightfall glory!

💥 And this year, the prize just got BIGGER! The winning band will not only earn a Nightfall performance — they’ll also headline Highland Park Porchfest and score recording time with Deadbird Studio and Yellow Racket Records CHA

Support local music, discover new faves, and help decide who takes the stage at Chattanooga’s original summer concert series. LET’S GO! 🚀