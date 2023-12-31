Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Party at The Read House

× Expand The Read House New Year's Eve at The Read House

Ring in the new year at our New Year's Eve Roaring 20s Party!

Dance the night away with live music by 10-piece band, Gwen Hughes and The Retro Kats. It’s sure to be a good show. Doors open at 8:30 pm.

Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres from 8:30 pm - 10 pm, an open bar, champagne toast at Midnight, a dessert & coffee bar, and late-night light snacks after Midnight. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their finest New Year's Eve outfits.

Overnight Hotel Packages are available at www.thereadhousehotel.com/holidays or by calling 423-266-4121

*Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be transferred. Must be 21 or older and present a valid ID at the event. Guests are responsible for any valet parking charges. Tickets are $185 plus tax and fees per person. Tickets go on sale 12/15.